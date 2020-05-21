Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 426.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 247,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 825,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,705,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

