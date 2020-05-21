Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 305,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 405,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 242,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 489.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

