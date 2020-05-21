Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $51,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 602,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,705,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

