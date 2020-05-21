Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,857,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,997,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

