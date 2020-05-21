Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,459 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

VWO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.96. 164,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,211,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

