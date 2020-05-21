Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Independence Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 609,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211,361. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

