Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 199,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,521. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58.

