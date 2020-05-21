Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.42. 5,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.59.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

