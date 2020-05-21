Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

