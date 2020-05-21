Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.97. 2,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

