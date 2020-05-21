Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.02% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $250,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.28. 14,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,445. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

