Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,795,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after buying an additional 178,902 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

