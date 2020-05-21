Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.85% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $216,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.60. 546,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,220. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

