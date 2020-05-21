Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 262.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,250,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,509. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46.

