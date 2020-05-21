Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,843 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.3% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $271.24. 252,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,812. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

