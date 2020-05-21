Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $205.67.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $35,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.