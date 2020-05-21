Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, April 24th. AlphaValue cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

