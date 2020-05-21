Veracyte (VCYT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) recently:

5/21/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2020 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/27/2020 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 411,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 0.88. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

