Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $670,610.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00432339 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009932 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

