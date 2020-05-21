Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.71 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Sistemkoin. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.71 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00469347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000662 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003343 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,273,507,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, Binance, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

