Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$7.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.91.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.27. 1,879,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.57.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

