Version (V) Market Capitalization Reaches $115,447.58

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded up 91.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Version coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Version has traded 92.6% higher against the US dollar. Version has a total market cap of $115,447.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Version alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000147 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Version

V is a coin. Version’s total supply is 632,935,229 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Version Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Version and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.