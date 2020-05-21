Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Sell Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($415.58) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($735.47).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.