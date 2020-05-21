Viacoin (VIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,937.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $80,937.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00471227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006952 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,663 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.