Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,716 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $416.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.17. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

