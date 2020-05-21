Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,016 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,281 shares of company stock worth $15,355,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

