Victrex plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victrex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victrex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$24.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

