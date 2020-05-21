VideoCoin Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $517,207.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,415,814 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

