Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSLR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Vivint Solar news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 5,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $61,654.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 208,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $34,145.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,007 shares of company stock worth $272,917. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $824.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

