VMware (VMW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $205.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

