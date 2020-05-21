VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $288,549.65

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $288,549.65 and approximately $19,947.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

