Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0250 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $2,250.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002584 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,295,035 coins and its circulating supply is 190,915,421 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.