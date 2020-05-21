Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

WM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.17. 1,683,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.33 million and a P/E ratio of -118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 224,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,294,666 shares in the company, valued at C$2,294,666. Also, Director William Warren Holmes sold 225,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$220,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,003,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,430.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

