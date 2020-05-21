Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.74. 516,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $133.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

