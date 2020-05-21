Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.