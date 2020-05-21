Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 479.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,483 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Waste Connections worth $53,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.96. 39,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.