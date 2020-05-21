Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Tops $0.0376 on Top Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $375,526.74 and $38.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.02093136 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00178530 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

