Waves Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Waves has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $62.20 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00011278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016695 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,992,240 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kuna, Indodax, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, BCEX, Bitbns, Coinbe, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, Binance, COSS, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Coinrail and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

