Wavesbet Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $83,907.25 and approximately $29,323.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00432390 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009931 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

