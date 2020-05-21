WazirX (WRX) Tops One Day Volume of $10.39 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001463 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $14.21 million and $10.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.02128153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00178765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.