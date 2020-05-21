Webcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,065.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $46,254.04 and $2,065.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,653,049 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

