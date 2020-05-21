Wedbush Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.18. 4,095,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,757.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,875,000 after buying an additional 58,073,138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,808,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,087,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.