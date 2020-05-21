Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

5/21/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/15/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.50 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/8/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/8/2020 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,435,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,412,518 shares of company stock worth $181,531,952.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

