Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI):

5/17/2020 – GDI Integrated Facility Services was given a new C$41.50 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$41.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

5/11/2020 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$41.00 to C$39.00.

4/23/2020 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

4/21/2020 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.57. 7,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.49. The stock has a market cap of $627.37 million and a PE ratio of 101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$38.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$344.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

