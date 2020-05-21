Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON: ERM):

5/14/2020 – Euromoney Institutional Investor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/1/2020 – Euromoney Institutional Investor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,300 ($17.10).

4/30/2020 – Euromoney Institutional Investor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Euromoney Institutional Investor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/8/2020 – Euromoney Institutional Investor had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON ERM traded up GBX 14.93 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 723.93 ($9.52). The company had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $792.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.53.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

