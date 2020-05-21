Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shotspotter (SSTI)

Shotspotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

5/5/2020 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2020 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

5/4/2020 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

3/28/2020 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 94,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $262.30 million, a PE ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $73,766 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

