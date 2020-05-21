Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $329.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $388.00 to $329.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of COO stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.12. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

