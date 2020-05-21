Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

WDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.32 on Thursday, hitting C$12.73. 380,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,516. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$4.27 and a one year high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

