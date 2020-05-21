West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.20 Million

Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $490.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.80 million to $498.80 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $211.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

