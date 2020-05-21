Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,340. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

